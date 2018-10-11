AirAsia collaborates with Google Cloud to become 'travel technology company'

AirAsia announced (10-Oct-2018) a collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence into its business and culture as part of its transformation into a "travel technology company". AirAsia will work with Google Cloud to solve "high-impact business challenges", including:

Drive better demand forecasting and more targeted marketing;

Improve customer experience and loyalty by providing a more personalised experience for customers;

Maximise operational efficiency and reduce risk through predictive maintenance, real time weather forecasting and crew optimisation.

The airline is developing its website as a "one-stop digital travel platform" offering flights, accommodation, tours, ground transport and entertainment and developing the 'BigLife' lifestyle site, which will be "like Kayak, Tripadvisor, Groupon and eBay rolled into one", according to AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes. 'BigLife' will incorporate all digital investments under the group's RedBeat Ventures digital arm, including the 'BigPay' money app, 'ROKKI' inflight connectivity platform, 'Ourshop' online marketplace and 'RedBox' and 'RedCargo' logistics services. Mr Fernandes said: "Google Cloud enables us to make full use of the data we own, opening up new opportunities and enabling us to build new businesses". [more - original PR - English/Japanese]