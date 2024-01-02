Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Jan-2024 12:25 PM

AirAsia CEO steps down

Capital A Berhad announced (30-Dec-2023) AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat plans to step down from the role, effective 31-Dec-2023. Mr Asmat has served in the role since 10-Jan-2018. He was appointed to the Capital A Berhad board of advisors and will continue to serve on the board of AirAsia. Capital A Berhad Group CEO Bo Lingham stated: "All our operations will continue as usual, unaffected by this transition". Mr Lingham added that the company expects "a smooth transition when the new CEO is appointed". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More