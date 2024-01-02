AirAsia CEO steps down

Capital A Berhad announced (30-Dec-2023) AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat plans to step down from the role, effective 31-Dec-2023. Mr Asmat has served in the role since 10-Jan-2018. He was appointed to the Capital A Berhad board of advisors and will continue to serve on the board of AirAsia. Capital A Berhad Group CEO Bo Lingham stated: "All our operations will continue as usual, unaffected by this transition". Mr Lingham added that the company expects "a smooth transition when the new CEO is appointed". [more - original PR]