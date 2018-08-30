AirAsia BIG Loyalty reaches 20 million members

AirAsia announced (29-Aug-2018) the AirAsia BIG Loyalty programme reached 20 million members. The top five member markets are Malaysia (3.6 million), China (2.3 million), Thailand (2.1 million), Indonesia (1.4 million) and India (1.1 million). The programme was established in Nov-2011 and now averages 500,000 member sign ups per month. AirAsia deputy group CEO Aireen Omar stated: "Achieving this milestone is a big part of our digital plans" and said the carrier aims to make 'BIG Points' "the currency of choice for the AirAsia Group ecosystem and our network of lifestyle partners". [more - original PR]