AirAsia board announced (27-Dec-2017) that AirAsia Investment Limited (AAIL) received approval on 13-Nov-2017 for the business licence from China and incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AirAsia (Guangzhou) Aviation Service Limited Company. The expected issued share capital of the subsidiary is USD1 million and the main objective of establishing the sbsidiary is to "have an Aviation and Commercial services company in China". [more - original PR]