AirAsia Group profits decline in 1Q2017 and fuel costs increase 25%

AirAsia Group reported (25-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: MYR2227 million (USD500.5 million), +7.7% year-on-year; Passenger seat sales: MYR1559 million (USD350.4 million); Baggage fees: MYR209.2 million (USD47.0 million);

Costs: MYR1947 million (USD437.7 million), +16.1%; Fuel: MYR680.8 million (USD53.0 million), +24.6%; Labour: MYR363.5 million (USD81.7 million), +26.8%;

Operating profit: MYR390.9 million (USD87.9 million), -15.8%;

Profit before tax: MYR641.3 million (USD144.2 million), -33.8%;

Net profit: MYR584.2 million (USD131.3 million), -22.4%;

Passengers: 9.1 million, +6%;

Passenger load factor: 89%, +4ppts;

Average fare: MYR171 (USD38.4), -2.3%;

Revenue per ASK: MYR 14.91 sen (USD 3.4 cents), +3.4%;

Cost per ASK: MYR 13.61 sen (USD 3.1 cents), +13.7%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: MYR 8.60 sen (USD 1.9 cents), +9.3%;

Average stage length: 1287km, stable;

Total assets: MYR21,426 million (USD4816 million);

Deposits, bank and cash balances: MYR2552 million (USD573.7 million);

Total liabilities: MYR15,367 million (USD3454 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at MYR1 = USD0.224774

**1Q2017 results against proforma results in 1Q2016