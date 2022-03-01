AirAsia Aviation Group expecting travel rebound

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam stated (28-Feb-2022) the group observed "overwhelming demand" for air travel since the launch of the Langkawi travel bubble and Phuket Sandbox scheme. He added demand has also benefited from the introduction of the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane on 29-Nov-2021. He stated: "With the recent positive developments in ASEAN countries, the group expects to see international travel rebound after two years of travel restrictions". [more - original PR]