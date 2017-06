AirAsia appointed (07-Jun-2017) Celia Lao Sio Wun as CEO of Hong Kong and Macau. Ms Lao will be responsible for business development, route planning and development and government relationship management for AirAsia Group in Hong Kong and Macau. Ms Lao was previously GM of regulatory and airport affairs for greater China. Ms Lao joined AirAsia in 2004 as the company's first employee in greater China. [more - original PR]