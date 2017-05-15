AirAsia and Everbright sign China JV MoU

AirAsia, China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group signed (14-May-2017) a MoU to establish a LCC in China. Under the agreement, the companies will incorporate a JV, AirAsia (China), for the purpose of operating low cost aviation business based in Zhengzhou. AirAsia (China) will also invest in aviation infrastructure, including a dedicated LCC terminal at Zhengzhou Airport, an aviation academy to train pilots, crew and engineers, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities to service aircraft. Explaining the decision to select Zhengzhou as its China base, AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes explained: "We chose Zhengzhou as our base due to its strategic location and importance as a logistics hub. As China’s gateway to Europe, Zhengzhou sits at the centre of a vast rail, highway and air transport network that forms the linchpin of China’s development plans for its central and western regions". He said the " Chinese venture represents the final piece of the AirAsia puzzle". AirAsia was the first foreign LCC to enter China and has transported more than 40 million passengers since its inaugural route to China in Apr-2005. AirAsia and AirAsia X currently operate to 15 destinations in China and is the largest foreign LCC operating into the country. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]