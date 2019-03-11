11-Mar-2019 2:59 PM
Air Zimbabwe to take delivery of 'additional equipment soon' to address 'operational challenges'
Air Zimbabwe stated (07-Mar-2019) it is using one aircraft to operate all routes due to "equipment constraints". The situation resulted in service disruptions when the operational aircraft was required to undergo an engine change on 03-Mar-2019. The engine change was delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances", resulting in further disruptions. Air Zimbabwe stated it "expects delivery of additional equipment soon to ease the current operational challenges". [more - original PR]