22-Mar-2021 2:32 PM
Air Zimbabwe to resume Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Harare and Harare-Johannesburg services
Air Zimbabwe announced (17-Mar-2021) plans to resume the following services, effective 28-Mar-2021:
- Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Harare: Four times weekly;
- Harare-Johannesburg: 10 times weekly.
The carrier will operate the services with Embraer ERJ145 and Boeing 737-200 equipment. The airline will also continue to operate twice weekly Harare-Dar Es Salaam service. [more - original PR]