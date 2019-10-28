Become a CAPA Member
28-Oct-2019 12:40 PM

Air Zimbabwe resumes normal operations following aircraft grounding in Johannesburg

Air Zimbabwe announced (25-Oct-2019) the resumption of normal scheduled operations, effective 25-Oct-2019. The airline's operations were disrupted by the grounding of its aircraft at Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport from 23-Oct-2019 to 25-Oct-2019. Air Zimbabwe corporate services manager Mr Tafadzwa Mazonde commented: "We got all the clearances and we have been allowed to resume operations. Of course, there were payment plans and everything" (The Chronicle, 26-Oct-2019). As previously reported by CAPA, Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) suspended the airline from using ACSA airports due to outstanding fees owed by the airline. [more - original PR]

