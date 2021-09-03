Air Zimbabwe 'is now solvent': Minister

Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, via his official Twitter account, commented (02-Sep-2021) on the relaunch of Air Zimbabwe's Harare-Johannesburg service, stating: "The airline is now solvent after government intervention and support". Mr Ncube said the government assumed the airline's debts of USD379 million (ZimLive.com/The Zimbabwe Mail, 01-Sep-2021). Air Zimbabwe interim chairperson Andrew Bvumbe stated the relaunch of Johannesburg service was enabled by "extinguishing the debt with South African authorities".