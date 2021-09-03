Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Sep-2021 3:06 PM

Air Zimbabwe 'is now solvent': Minister

Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, via his official Twitter account, commented (02-Sep-2021) on the relaunch of Air Zimbabwe's Harare-Johannesburg service, stating: "The airline is now solvent after government intervention and support". Mr Ncube said the government assumed the airline's debts of USD379 million (ZimLive.com/The Zimbabwe Mail, 01-Sep-2021). Air Zimbabwe interim chairperson Andrew Bvumbe stated the relaunch of Johannesburg service was enabled by "extinguishing the debt with South African authorities". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More