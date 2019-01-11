11-Jan-2019 10:57 AM
Air visitor arrivals to Argentina up 12% in Nov-2018
Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Census estimated (09-Jan-2019) 274,600 air visitor arrivals to Argentina in Nov-2018. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals by air: 274,600, +12.3% year-on-year;
- Brazil: 68,700, +16.9%;
Chile: 35,900, +34.0%;
- Canada and US: 32,800, +6.9%;
- Bolivia: 6100, +7.0%;
- Paraguay: 5800, -10.8%;
- Uruguay: 4200, -16.5%;
- Rest of America: 44,800; +13.3%;
- Europe: 60,200, +8.0%;
- Rest of the world: 16,200, +2.1%. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More