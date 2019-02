Air Vanuatu announced (25-Feb-2019) a firm order for four A220 family aircraft, including two 108 seat A220-100s and two 133 seat A220-300s, according to its official Facebook account. It is Air Vanuatu's first order with Airbus and will make the carrier the launch customer of the A220 in the Pacific region. "These aircraft will be deployed to operate on our current domestic and international routes, including our newly announced nonstop Melbourne-Vanuatu service, and will bolster plans to expand our network in the South Pacific", CEO Derek Nice commented. The first A220-300 delivery is scheduled in Jun-2020. [more - original PR]