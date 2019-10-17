Air Vanuatu sees value in cooperating with South Pacific airlines

Air Vanuatu CEO Derek Nice, speaking at the CAPA New Zealand Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (17-Oct-2019) there is "certainly" a lot of value to airlines cooperating in the region, as there is "definitely" the demand for travel between South Pacific countries. However, he noted there is not enough demand to "justify open competition between us all", meaning there must be "some sort of cooperation". Mr Nice stated Air Vanuatu is "completely open" to cooperation and is working with ASPA to "broaden" its discussions and "encompass as many airlines in the region as we possibly can". This cooperation extends "far beyond simply sharing routes", and will include having MRO services in airports, purchase sharing and fuel bulk purchasing.