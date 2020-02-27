Air Vanuatu handles record passengers and achieves record revenue in 2019

Air Vanuatu announced (26-Feb-2020) it handled a record of 400,000 passengers in 2019 and achieved more than VUV7.3 billion (USD8.4 million) in revenue for the first time. International traffic increased 18.3% year-on-year to 219,000 passengers, driven by increased capacity to Fiji, increased frequency to Auckland and Brisbane, and the launch of nonstop service to Melbourne. Domestic traffic increased 5.7% to 187,000 passengers. [more - original PR]