Air Vanuatu CEO: A220 will be transformative

Air Vanuatu CEO Derek Nice, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2019) the carrier's order of A220 family aircraft "will be transformative for us". Mr Nice stated it is "the aircraft that is going to allow us to increase connectivity into Vanuatu" with the carrier previously "constrained" by operating "a very large aircraft" due to it limiting "the number of frequencies we can offer in most of our markets simply because the aircraft is so large". Mr Nice reported the new aircraft allows the carrier to increase services to Brisbane and Sydney and expand to new markets including Christchurch and potentially Adelaide. [more - CAPA TV]