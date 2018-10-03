3-Oct-2018 6:56 AM
Air Transport Services Group to acquire Omni Air International for USD485m
Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) agreed (02-Oct-2018) to acquire Omni Air International (Omni Air), a passenger ACMI and charter services provider, for USD845 million. ATSG has not assumed any debt in connection with the acquisition.
- Financial implications: Combination with Omni Air is anticipated to add revenue of over USD430 million p/a to ATSG. It also exceeds ATSG's investment hurdle and is expected to be immediately accretive to ATSG's adjusted earnings per share in 2019.
- Strategic rationale: Acquisition of Omni Air will further diversify ATSG's customer base, add significant presence in the government passenger charter services market, add 13 aircraft - seven Boeing 767-300ER, three 767-200ER and three 777-200ERs - to ATSG's fleet, and broaden the ATSG carriers' operating capabilities with the introduction of the long ranged 777-200ER. The transaction will further ATSG's strategic goals by adding growth opportunities with long-time and blue-chip customers, and by positioning it to meet customers' global cargo needs with the longer-range 777 platform. The strong recurring cash flows from Omni Air's operations augment the sustainable cash flow generated by ATSG's dry leasing business model;
- Fleet profile: Omni Air's fleet complements ATSG's own fleet of 737, 757, and 767 aircraft. The addition of more 767s solidifies ATSG's position as the world's largest source of dedicated 767 cargo aircraft to selected air-express and other operators. 11 of the 13 aircraft Omni Air operates are owned, with one 767-200ER and one 767-300ER leased. In total, the ATSG companies will have a combined fleet of more than 90 aircraft in service by the end of 2018;
- Operations and managemet: Omni Air will operate as a separate subsidiary within ATSG under Jeff Crippen's leadership from its existing Tulsa, Oklahoma, headquarters. An invitation has been extended to Rob Coretz, chairman, co-founder, and former CEO of Omni Air, to join ATSG's board;
- Financing: ATSG plans to fund the all-cash acquisition of Omni Air by expanding the term loan under its existing credit facility;
- Finalisation: Agreement is expected to close during 4Q2018, subject to regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]