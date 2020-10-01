Air Transport Action Group warns 4.8m aviation sector jobs may be lost by end of 2020

Air Transport Action Group warned (30-Sep-2020) the severe downturn in air traffic caused by COVID-19 in 2020, followed by a slow recovery will result in a loss of up to 46 million jobs normally supported by aviation around the globe. ATAG reported aviation employs 11 million workers across the sector, with another 76.7 million tourism jobs facilitated by aviation. ATAG's analysis found that up to 4.8 million aviation sector jobs may be lost by the end of 2020, with a further 41 million jobs at risk in the tourism sector. [more - original PR]