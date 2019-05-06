Air Transat takes delivery of its first A321LR

Air Transat announced (03-May-2019) it took delivery of its first of 15 A321LR aircraft. The aircraft featured a modernised Club Class with new leg rests for comfort, and an upgraded economy class with wider seats than those in previous Airbus aircraft. Economy class is also equipped with an IFE system featuring larger individual touch screens and USB ports. The airline expects to receive its second A321LR in Jun-2019, with four more to be delivered in autumn 2019. Air Transat expects to acquire all 15 A321LRs by 2022, having signed a deal with AerCap for the long term lease of these aircraft. [more - original PR]