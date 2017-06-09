Air Transat president and CEO: 2Q2017 performance 'better than last year'

Air Transat president and CEO Jean-Marc Eustache stated (08-Jun-2017) the company's 2Q2017 was "better than last year's, contributing to an overall winter result that is comparable to that posted for the winter of 2016". Mr Eustache said: "We continued to absorb strong negative pressure from exchange rates and fuel prices, which had an impact of more than USD39 million on our costs during the season. If the current trends continue, the results for the second six month period should also be similar to those of last year". [more - original PR]