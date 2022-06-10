Become a CAPA Member
10-Jun-2022 4:31 PM

Air Transat forecasts summer 2022 capacity to reach 89% of pre-pandemic levels

Air Transat forecast (09-Jun-2022) summer 2022 capacity to reach 89% of pre-pandemic levels, based on booking data and recent performance. Air Transat noted average passenger load factors across its South American network reached 85% from Mar-2022 to May-2022, which "bodes well" for the summer season. The carrier also expects trans Atlantic capacity to reach 75% of 2019 levels and capacity across its domestic network to increase by 5% compared to pre-pandemic levels. [more - original PR]

