29-Apr-2022 1:01 PM

Air Transat and WestJet commence trans Atlantic codeshare agreement

Air Transat and WestJet launched (28-Apr-2022) a new trans Atlantic codeshare agreement. WestJet's 'WS' code is now activated for sale on select Air Transat operated services to and from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Croatia. The services will operate from select Canadian and US airports connecting via Montreal and Toronto from 17-May-2022. Air Transat's 'TS' code will be activated on select WestJet services from 04-May-2022. Air Transat and WestJet codeshare ticket sales will be available via the carriers' websites and call centres, major GDS' and travel agencies. [more - original PR]

