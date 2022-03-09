9-Mar-2022 11:15 AM
Air Transat and Porter Airlines finalise codeshare agreement for summer 2022
Air Transat and Porter Airlines finalised (08-Mar-2022) a codeshare agreement to be implemented for the summer 2022 season. The first phase of the agreement involves connecting Porter's bases at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Halifax Stanfield International Airport with Air Transat's hub at Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. The carriers aim to provide travellers with a greater selection of connecting flights within Canada, as well as to the US, the Caribbean and Europe. Each carrier will market flights operated by the other party under its own code and licence, allowing travellers to combine flight segments on a single itinerary. [more - original PR]