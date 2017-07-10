10-Jul-2017 1:21 PM
ACI EUROPE: Pax up 8% across European airports in May-2017
ACI EUROPE reported (07-Jul-2017) passenger traffic at European airports increased 8.2% year-on-year in May-2017. Airports in the EU saw and increase of 7.7% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 9.9% increase in passenger traffic. 15 countries in the EU reported double digit growth, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia. In the non-EU bloc, Russian airports led the dynamic in passenger traffic along with airports in Iceland, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova. Freight traffic across Europe increased 12.2%. Aircraft movements increased 4.2% across Europe. [more - original PR]