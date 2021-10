Air Tanzania scheduled the launch of the following services, according to an 11-Oct-2021 GDS display:

Dar Es Salaam-Ndola-Lubumbashi-Dar Es Salaam: Three times weekly from 18-Nov-2021;

Dar Es Salaam-Nairobi: 14 times weekly from 26-Nov-2021.

The airline will operate the services with A220-300 aircraft.