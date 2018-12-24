24-Dec-2018 9:38 AM
Air Tanzania receives first A220; first A220 operator in Africa
CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (21-Dec-2018) Air Tanzania received one new A220-300 (5H-TCH, MSN 55047) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft is the airline's first A220 and a second will be delivered shortly as part of an order placed in 2016. Air Tanzania is the first African airline to take delivery of the A220 and the fifth airline globally with A220 family aircraft. The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, is expected to enable the airline to develop domestic and regional operations and open new routes to India and the Middle East. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - P&W]