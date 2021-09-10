Air Tanzania enables customers to pay in instalments

Air Tanzania, via its official Twitter account, announced (09-Sep-2021) the launch of the 'KIBUBU' service, enabling customers to pay for tickets in instalments up to one week prior to travel. The product is available through the airline's offices for domestic and international services. Air Tanzania revenue management and network planning manager Edward Nkwabi stated the airline is in discussions with banks and telecommunications companies to expand the service for all purchases (The Citizen, 09-Sep-2021).