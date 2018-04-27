27-Apr-2018 12:01 PM
Air Tahiti Nui unveils new corporate branding, first 787-9s to arrive in Oct-2018
Air Tahiti Nui launched (26-Apr-2018) its new brand image and announced development plans for its fleet:
- Corporate rebranding: In partnership with Future Brand, the carrier updated its visual identity, including reworking its Tiare flower logo. New uniform to follow "in the coming months";
- Fleet development: First of four Boeing 787-9s to arrive in Oct-2018;
- Inflight entertainment: New connected IFE system to be added. [more - original PR]