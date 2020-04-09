Air Seychelles launches cargo only services in response to 'soaring demand'

Air Seychelles announced (08-Apr-2020) plans to operate a series of regional cargo services to maintain the import and export supply chain in the Seychelles in response to "soaring demand". The airline will operate weekly Dubai and Johannesburg services. The carrier operated its first cargo only service from Abu Dhabi to the Seychelles with an A320neo on 06-Apr-2020, transporting 10 tons of food products, courier items and medical supplies. The airline also operated from Johannesburg to the Seychelles on 07-Apr-2020, transporting six tons of pharmaceuticals, perishables and general cargo. [more - original PR]