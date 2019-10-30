Become a CAPA Member
30-Oct-2019 8:36 AM

Air Seychelles introduces 'pre-plating' to reduce aluminium and plastic onboard waste

Air Seychelles commenced (29-Oct-2019) implementing "pre-plating" in business class on Johannesburg and Mumbai services as part of its ongoing sustainability efforts to gradually introduce new environmental initiatives tackling aluminium and plastic waste. The initiative will reduce plastic and aluminium waste by approximately 50kg, with the carrier planning to review its product and services identifying opportunities to introduce ecofriendly elements to further decrease the use of plastic and aluminium. [more - original PR]

