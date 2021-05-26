Air Serbia to resume Dubrovnik, Split and Bucharest services

Air Serbia announced (25-May-2021) plans to resume services to the following destinations:

Dubrovnik: Twice weekly from 28-May-2021;

Split: Twice weekly from 28-May-2021, increasing to three times weekly from 13-Jun-2021;

Bucharest: Three times weekly from 04-Jun-2021, increasing to five times weekly by the end of Jun-2021.

Air Serbia GM commercial and strategy Jiri Marek commented on the summer 2021 season, stating: "Judging by the apparent changes in demand, the situation is developing in a positive direction". [more - original PR]