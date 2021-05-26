Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-May-2021 9:32 AM

Air Serbia to resume Dubrovnik, Split and Bucharest services

Air Serbia announced (25-May-2021) plans to resume services to the following destinations:

  • Dubrovnik: Twice weekly from 28-May-2021;
  • Split: Twice weekly from 28-May-2021, increasing to three times weekly from 13-Jun-2021;
  • Bucharest: Three times weekly from 04-Jun-2021, increasing to five times weekly by the end of Jun-2021.

Air Serbia GM commercial and strategy Jiri Marek commented on the summer 2021 season, stating: "Judging by the apparent changes in demand, the situation is developing in a positive direction". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More