Air Serbia to retrofit 10 aircraft with slimmer seats

Air Serbia announced (15-May-2017) plans to retrofit 10 A319 and A320 aircraft with slimmer Recaro BL3520 seats, enabling the carrier to install additional rows of seats. Seat capacity on A319 aircraft will increase from 128 to 144 seats and on the A320s from 155 to 174 seats, growing by more than 12% in total across the narrowbody fleet. Air Serbia CEO Dane Kondić said: "The new seats are roughly 2.6kg lighter than our older-generation seats, which will cut down the empty weight of our Airbus A320 and A319 fleet by more than 3500kg, reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The increase in seat capacity is equivalent to Air Serbia adding an extra Airbus jet to its fleet and will at the same time improve the inflight product and comfort levels." Air Serbia will be installing 1500 Recaro seats in total. [more - original PR - English/Serbian]