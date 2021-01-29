Air Serbia to encourage direct ticket sales under new commercial strategy

Air Serbia announced (26-Jan-2021) plans to launch a new global commercial strategy from 28-Mar-2021, increasing fees on segments sold via all distribution systems outside of the airline's sales channels. The airline's new strategy aims to "establish more direct contact with its passengers" and provide a more even distribution of the costs of services in the ticket sales chain, as well as the opportunity of quickly and directly informing passengers in case of any changes in the schedule. [more - original PR]