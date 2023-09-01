1-Sep-2023 3:00 PM
Air Serbia surpasses 2022 pax result in first eight months of 2023
Air Serbia handled (31-Aug-2023) 2.8 million passengers in the eight months to Aug-2023, surpassing the total number of passengers handled in 2022. The carrier expects to exceed the record passenger result achieved in 2019 in Sep-2023. The most popular destinations during Jul-2023 and Aug-2023 were Tivat and Podgorica in the local region, Zurich, Paris, and Amsterdam in Western Europe, Istanbul, Larnaca, Athens and Barcelona in the Euro-Mediterranean zone, and New York among long haul destinations.