Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Sep-2023 3:00 PM

Air Serbia surpasses 2022 pax result in first eight months of 2023

Air Serbia handled (31-Aug-2023) 2.8 million passengers in the eight months to Aug-2023, surpassing the total number of passengers handled in 2022. The carrier expects to exceed the record passenger result achieved in 2019 in Sep-2023. The most popular destinations during Jul-2023 and Aug-2023 were Tivat and Podgorica in the local region, Zurich, Paris, and Amsterdam in Western Europe, Istanbul, Larnaca, Athens and Barcelona in the Euro-Mediterranean zone, and New York among long haul destinations. [more - original PR - English/Serbian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More