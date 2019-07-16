16-Jul-2019 9:28 AM
Air Serbia launches Nis operations
Air Serbia launched (15-Jul-2019) Nis operations with inaugural twice weekly Nuremberg service on 15-Jul-2019, using A319 aircraft. The carrier will launch 12 Nis routes on the basis of the international tender procedure for "routes of public importance" initiated by Serbia's Government. Air Serbia will operate to Bologna, Hannover, Tivat, Gothenburg and Frankfurt from mid Jul-2019 and to Ljubljana, Budapest, Friedrichshafen, Salzburg, Rome and Karlsruhe from early Aug-2019. Air Serbia commercial and strategy general manager Jiri Marek said: "Niš Constantine the Great Airport is officially becoming a hub for our aircraft alongside the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport". [more - original PR]