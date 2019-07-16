Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jul-2019 9:28 AM

Air Serbia launches Nis operations

Air Serbia launched (15-Jul-2019) Nis operations with inaugural twice weekly Nuremberg service on 15-Jul-2019, using A319 aircraft. The carrier will launch 12 Nis routes on the basis of the international tender procedure for "routes of public importance" initiated by Serbia's Government. Air Serbia will operate to Bologna, Hannover, Tivat, Gothenburg and Frankfurt from mid Jul-2019 and to Ljubljana, Budapest, Friedrichshafen, Salzburg, Rome and Karlsruhe from early Aug-2019. Air Serbia commercial and strategy general manager Jiri Marek said: "Niš Constantine the Great Airport is officially becoming a hub for our aircraft alongside the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More