Air Serbia expects upward trend in operational results to continue in 2017

Air Serbia forecast (22-May-2017) the upward trend in 1Q2017 operational performance will continue in 2017. Air Serbia CEO Dane Kondić said: "Our operational performance in Q12017 has been outstanding and reflects our continued efforts to enhance our travel proposition and capture more travel demand to and from Belgrade. We have continued to increase choice and convenience for our guests by introducing new travel options in Q2... The introduction of these new services, as well as other exciting developments we have planned for 2017, will ensure the upward trend of Q1 continues into the year". [more - original PR - English/Serbian]