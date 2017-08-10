Air Serbia CEO: 'The competitive landscape is changing rapidly'

Air Serbia CEO Dane Kondić stated (08-Aug-2017) "the competitive landscape is changing rapidly, not only as a result of the greater number of airlines flying to our hub in Belgrade, but also from the growth of alternative secondary airports in the region". Mr Kondić said in order for the airline to continue delivering positive results, it must maintain the ability to respond and continue to make the necessary adjustments to the business. He said this includes leveraging investment in technology to increase revenue and offer more customer choice, while ensuring the airline works more efficiently and effectively to reduce its cost base. [more - original PR]