Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-May-2020 3:38 PM

Air Serbia and Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport ready for resumption of services

Serbia's Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic announced (11-May-2020) Air Serbia and Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport are ready for the operation of air services, however resumption will depend on agreements with European nations. Ms Mihajlovic noted the airport remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, handling services for the transportation of medical supplies, and the return of 15,000 citizens of Serbia and 13,000 foreign citizens. [more - original PR - Serbian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More