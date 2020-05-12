Air Serbia and Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport ready for resumption of services

Serbia's Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic announced (11-May-2020) Air Serbia and Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport are ready for the operation of air services, however resumption will depend on agreements with European nations. Ms Mihajlovic noted the airport remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, handling services for the transportation of medical supplies, and the return of 15,000 citizens of Serbia and 13,000 foreign citizens. [more - original PR - Serbian]