Airbus stated (31-Jan-2019) Air Senegal's first A330neo arrived in Dakar ahead of delivery. The airline will receive the aircraft "in the coming weeks" and will be the first African airline to operate the A330neo. The aircraft is configured with 32 business class, 21 'Premium Plus' and 237 economy class seats. The airline plans to use the aircraft to commence Dakar-Paris service. [more - original PR]