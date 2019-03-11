Become a CAPA Member
Air Senegal receives its first A330neo

Air Senegal received (08-Mar-2019) its first A330-900 aircraft (9H-SZN, MSN 1910) from Airbus' production line in Toulouse. The airline is the first in Africa to operate the A330-900. The aircraft is configured with 32 business class, 21 'Premium Plus' and 237 economy class seats. Air Senegal plans to use the aircraft to operate Dakar-Paris service and develop its medium and long haul network. The airline has one more A330neo on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]

