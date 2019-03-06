Air Premia granted air carrier licence by South Korean MOLIT

Air Premia obtained (05-Mar-2019) an air carrier licence from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), permitting the carrier to commence international passenger and cargo services. Air Premia submitted its application on 02-Nov-2018. The carrier reported it intends to commence operations by Sep-2020, stating this will occur two months after it is scheduled to receive its air operator certificate approval. The carrier plans to operate medium and long haul routes, including to Los Angeles, San Jose, Honolulu and Vancouver. Air Premia plans to introduce three Boeing 787-9 aircraft to its fleet in the first year of operation and expand to 10 aircraft within the first five years of operation. [more - original PR]