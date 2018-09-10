Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Sep-2018 8:40 AM

Air Premia closes USD22m in start up financing

Air Premia closed (09-Sep-2018) a USD22 million Series A financing round on 07-Sep-2018. The round was led by Capstone Asset Management, Yuanta Investment, Winvest Venture Investment. Some of its anchor investors including Sung Bum Hong, a founder of Hugel, the Korean American Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, and Fast Investment participated in the follow up round, Series A. To date, Air Premia has raised USD33 million with their previous round bringing in USD11 million in seed and anchor rounds. The equity has surpassed the minimum capital requirement that new commercial airlines should secure before applying for the license. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More