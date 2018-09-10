Air Premia closes USD22m in start up financing

Air Premia closed (09-Sep-2018) a USD22 million Series A financing round on 07-Sep-2018. The round was led by Capstone Asset Management, Yuanta Investment, Winvest Venture Investment. Some of its anchor investors including Sung Bum Hong, a founder of Hugel, the Korean American Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, and Fast Investment participated in the follow up round, Series A. To date, Air Premia has raised USD33 million with their previous round bringing in USD11 million in seed and anchor rounds. The equity has surpassed the minimum capital requirement that new commercial airlines should secure before applying for the license. [more - original PR]