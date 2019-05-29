Air Premia appoints new CEO

Air Premia appointed (28-May-2019) Kim Se-young as CEO, pending approval at a shareholders meeting to be held in mid Jun-2019. Mr Kim has more than 30 years experience in the aviation industry and has previously held leadership roles at Delta Air Lines and Asiana Airlines. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Premia plans to launch operations in Sep-2020 and is currently awaiting approval for its air operator's certificate. The carrier expects to operate 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft within five years of operation. [more - original PR - Korean]