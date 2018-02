Air Pohang, via its official website, announced (07-Feb-2018) it commenced commercial operations on 07-Feb-2018 with the launch of twice daily Pohang-Jeju and twice daily Pohang-Seoul Gimpo services with 50 seat Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. The carrier expects load factor to average above 80%. Air Pohang plans to introduce fleet at Ullung and Huksando airports by 2021 and plans to operate charter services to Vladivostok, Sapporo and Ulaanbaatar. [more - original PR - Korean]