Air Peace to focus on improving customer experience as it implements 'bolder decisions'

Air Peace chairman and CEO Allen Onyema, via the airline's official Facebook account, stated (27-Dec-2018) the airline plans to focus on improving services for its customers in 2019, as it looks to offer enhanced long haul services to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Guangzhou, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg. The airline plans to move Lagos-Kaduna, Lagos-Asaba, Lagos-Akure and Lagos-Port Harcourt AFB operations to MMA2 on 02-Jan-2019, as previously reported by CAPA. Mr Onyema said: "2018 was both challenging and exciting for us... In 2019, we are going to implement a series of bolder decisions aimed at giving the flying public a truly exciting experience".