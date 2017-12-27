Loading
27-Dec-2017 1:14 PM

Air Peace receives one 737, to add 777s 'shortly'

Air Peace, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (25-Dec-2017) the delivery of a Boeing 737-300 aircraft (5N-BUK) in Lagos on 24-Dec-2017. The aircraft is the third 737 received by the airline in 2017. The carrier recently acquired six Embraer ERJ 145s, two 777s and "a couple" of 737s to expand its fleet to 24 aircraft and drive "massive domestic, regional and international expansion". The airline expects to receive the 777s "shortly" and intends to deploy the aircraft on Dubai, Guangzhou, Houston, Johannesburg, London and Mumbai services.

