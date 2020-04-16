Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Apr-2020 10:50 AM

Air Partner sees glut of widebody availability after industry emerges from COVID-19 pandemic

Air Partner EVP - remarketing & ACMI Tony Whitty stated (09-Apr-2020) the widebody aircraft market "was clearly already under pressure" before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Mr Whitty, Air Partner expects the following outcomes for the widebody market from the COVID-19 crisis:

  • Boeing and Airbus will take some time to ramp up to their original production numbers and the company also expects many of their suppliers will struggle;
  • Large numbers of airlines and lessors will no longer require the aircraft they now have on order. As a result it may be "sensible" if widebody aircraft production rates are kept very low for up to two years so the overall market can recover together;
  • The cargo market will enjoy a supply of relatively new A330s and Boeing 777-300ERs at values significantly below even the most pessimistic numbers from the appraisal companies. Ultimately, there are a number of older Boeing 747Fs and MD11Fs that need replacing so there should be a reasonable appetite for these aircraft;
  • ACMI/charter operators will benefit from low lease rates or power by the hour deals on older A330s and Boeing 777s. These carriers could see a busy period later in 2020 as airlines struggle to return parked aircraft due to overdue maintenance and pilot training. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More