Air Partner sees glut of widebody availability after industry emerges from COVID-19 pandemic

Air Partner EVP - remarketing & ACMI Tony Whitty stated (09-Apr-2020) the widebody aircraft market "was clearly already under pressure" before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Mr Whitty, Air Partner expects the following outcomes for the widebody market from the COVID-19 crisis:

Boeing and Airbus will take some time to ramp up to their original production numbers and the company also expects many of their suppliers will struggle;

Large numbers of airlines and lessors will no longer require the aircraft they now have on order. As a result it may be "sensible" if widebody aircraft production rates are kept very low for up to two years so the overall market can recover together;

The cargo market will enjoy a supply of relatively new A330s and Boeing 777-300ERs at values significantly below even the most pessimistic numbers from the appraisal companies. Ultimately, there are a number of older Boeing 747Fs and MD11Fs that need replacing so there should be a reasonable appetite for these aircraft;

ACMI/charter operators will benefit from low lease rates or power by the hour deals on older A330s and Boeing 777s. These carriers could see a busy period later in 2020 as airlines struggle to return parked aircraft due to overdue maintenance and pilot training. [more - original PR]