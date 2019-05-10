Become a CAPA Member
10-May-2019 1:19 PM

Air Partner reports strong US and freight market gains over 2018

Air Partner plc reported (09-May-2019) its highlights for the year ended 31-Jan-2019, showing the company's charter division performed within expectations however saw strong contributions from US (+30.2%) and freight (+45.3%) up 30.2% and 45.3% respectively. The report also showed the following charter operating highlights: 

  • Record charter performance in US;
  • Freight success driven by investment by staffing;
  • A three year Airbus contract;
  • Remarketing fulfilled a number of mandates in the period, including sales for Kenya Airways, Investec Bank and Air Baltic. 

Air Partner plc CEO Mark Briffa stated: "we're reporting good organic growth, with a very strong performance in the US, strong Freight trading". [more - original PR]

