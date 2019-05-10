Air Partner reports strong US and freight market gains in FY2019

Air Partner reported (09-May-2019) its charter division performed within expectations for the year ended 31-Jan-2019, however saw strong contributions from the US (+30.2%) and freight (+45.3%). The company reported the following charter operating highlights:

Record charter performance in the US;

Freight success driven by investment by staffing;

A three year Airbus contract;

contract; Kenya Airways , Investec Bank Remarketing fulfilled a number of mandates in the period, including sales for and airBaltic .

Air Partner CEO Mark Briffa stated: "We're reporting good organic growth, with a very strong performance in the US, strong Freight trading". [more - original PR]