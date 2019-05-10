10-May-2019 1:19 PM
Air Partner reports strong US and freight market gains in FY2019
Air Partner reported (09-May-2019) its charter division performed within expectations for the year ended 31-Jan-2019, however saw strong contributions from the US (+30.2%) and freight (+45.3%). The company reported the following charter operating highlights:
- Record charter performance in the US;
- Freight success driven by investment by staffing;
- A three year Airbus contract;
- Remarketing fulfilled a number of mandates in the period, including sales for Kenya Airways,Investec Bank and airBaltic.
Air Partner CEO Mark Briffa stated: "We're reporting good organic growth, with a very strong performance in the US, strong Freight trading". [more - original PR]